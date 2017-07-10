Get Up To An Amazing 40% Off Fashion During Amazon Prime Day

Hey, credit card…

Yep, the day we’ve all been waiting for is here. Happy Amazon Prime Day!

If you’re not exactly sure what this uh-mazing day is, then listen up. It’s actual shopping heaven, and it’s exclusively for Prime customers.

So, what happens if you haven’t updated your account yet? Well, you make use of the free 30-day trial.

There are so many fashion brands to get your hands on at 40% off, so now’s the perfect time to snap them up.

With Vivienne Westwood, Calvin Klein and all your fave high street brands at nearly half price, we would even miss Love Island to shop all of it!

But, there’s a catch. You have 30 hours to get clicking, and believe us when we say there’s def going to be a mad rush to the checkout.

So, what to get? Here are some of our top picks…

Warehouse dress, was £35.99, now £25

Gant T-shirt, was £26.39, now £21

You’ll never get bored of a floral frock. Grab this Warehouse number, and we guarantee you’ll bring it back out year after year.

And if like us you’re obsessed with Gant, then now’s the time to get your fix. A classic tee will never fail.

New Look skirt, was £24.99, now £17

Joe’s jeans, was £199, now £119.40

Embroidery isn’t going anywhere, so, this white mini is a no-brainer. Wear for holiday now, and you can layer with a sweater later on.

And if you’re still looking for that perfect pair of jeans, Joe’s styles are the go-to. We’re big fans of this skinny pair with a frayed hem. And, you guessed it, they’re 40% off, too.

With free next day delivery and returns, there's no excuse! You've got until 11.59pm Tuesday night, ladies.

With free next day delivery and returns, there’s no excuse! You’ve got until 11.59pm Tuesday night, ladies.

Happy shopping.

By Harriet Davey