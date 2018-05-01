From the colour guaranteed to put a smile on your face to the jeans women just like you love to wear, here's all the fashion buys you need to feel confident round-the-clock...

In partnership with I Feel Pretty

Whether you’re bossing it in the office or brunching with your girls, the outfits you choose should do wonders for your confidence. Handily then, the high street is chocka with buys that’ll make you look and feel good, and we’ve done an edit of the very best to bag now.

1. Jeans

We spend so much time in our trusty denims, but they’re notoriously difficult to shop for. Mom jeans will nip you in at the waist and keep you comfy all day, while Paige jeans come with a built-in bum sculpting cut and a wash specifically created to contour and elongate your legs. Prefer straight styles? River Island’s Casey jeans are neither skinny nor oversized, helping to balance out proportions and highlight all your best bits.



Left to right: £19.99, H&M; £225, Paige; £55, River Island

2. 3-inch Heels

It’s no secret that high heels can make you feel like a boss, but if your feet aren’t fans, research shows that 3-inch heels are the perfect height for both confidence and comfort. Look to Boden for summer prints, and Next for on-trend pastels.

Pink, £49.99, H&M; Check, £110, Boden; Mint, £35, Next

3. Blazers

From the tailored silhouettes first spearheaded by Gabrielle Chanel to the sharp shoulders championed in the ’80s, the formal blazer has become synonymous with strong females. Now, 61% of women polled say they feel instantly more confident when they slip one on, especially in an office enviroment. Wear with contrasting trousers and loafers for your 9-5, then pair with bright colours and lashings of denim off-duty.

Blue, £34.99, New Look; Green, £79.99, Zara; Pink, £38, Dorothy Perkins

TIP: Amy Schumer’s new gig I Feel Pretty is guaranteed to put a smile on your face…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

In cinemas 4 May, click here for tickets.

4. Underwear

We’re all for the belief that confidence is just as much about what lies underneath, as it is what’s on the outside. The key is to feeling both comfortable and sexy at once, and these sets have it nailed.

Pink set, £12.99 bra, £5.99 briefs, New Look; Green set, £18, TU at Sainsbury’s; Blue set, £34 bra, £14 briefs, Boux Avenue

5. Colour

A good mood goes a long way where confidence is concerned, and colour can make the world of difference. Cue yellow. It’s a hue that looks gorgeous on all skin tones – rich complexions look stunning for citrus shades, while softer sorbet shades flatter paler dispositions – while it’s proven to make you feel happier whenever you wear it.

Shoes, £68, Office; Jumpsuit, £28, F&F; Bag, £39.99, H&M