13 Inspirational Fashion Brands Founded By Women

Shop in the name of sisterhood...

From gorgeous clothes and next-level workout gear to luxury handbags and the most diverse lingerie on the planet – on paper, these brands might appear very different but they’re bound by an empowering common thread: they were founded by pretty amazing women, all of whom are at the top of their professional game. Proof that when us females support each other, incredible things happen. You may wish to take notes…

Hill & Friends

Born: 2015

Founded by: Emma Hill and Georgia Fendley

Age When Founded: Emma, 45; Georgia, 43

Gap In The Market: Emma and Georgia used their combined experience in luxury fashion and accessories to create fresh, fashion-forward bags that are injected with fun.

USP: Eclectic arm candy with a playful spin. Look out for their empowering collaborations with up and coming designers like, Elizabeth Ilsley.

Where To Shop: hillandfriends.com

Top Tip: Georgia says: ‘I launched Hill & Friends as a busy mum of three, so time management was key. Set yourself deadlines and take them seriously, as if you would do in a regular job.’

Kitri

Born: 2017

Founded by: Haeni Kim

Age When Founded: 30

Gap In The Market: A frustration at poorly-made pieces and a lack of distinctive designs (that didn’t break the bank) drove Haeni to launch her own label, creating premium designs with not-so premium prices – a total win-win!

USP: Each piece is produced in limited quantities, eliminating the worry of bumping into someone in the exact same outfit.

Where To Shop: kitristudio.com



Top Tip: ‘There’s no shame in asking for help A lot of women in professional settings feel uncomfortable asking for help, but you’ll receive incredible support if you ask for it, and build lasting relationships. Also, hire a good accountant.’



Nubian Skin

Born: 2013

Founded by: Ade Hassan



Age When Founded: 29



Gap In The Market: Skin-tone hosiery are the basics in every woman’s wardrobe but, for women of colour this hasn’t been an option – until Ade and Nubian Skin stepped in. It now counts Beyonce as a fan.



USP: Nude lingerie, hosiery and intimates for women of all skin tones. Empowering much?



Where To Shop: Nubianskin.com



Top Tip: ‘Really believe in the idea – if you’re up at 4am working on this, then you want to believe in it, because trust me, you will be up at 4am jotting down notes.’



Katie Loxton

Born: 2015

Founded by: Katie and Geoff Loxton

Age When Founded: 21

Gap In The Market: Completely self taught Katie spotted a gap for personalised pieces: gifts bespoke to you or, with sentimental hidden messages.

USP: Luxury for less.

Where To Shop: Katieloxton.com



Top Tip: ‘Jump in, it can be so scary and daunting to stop and think about every possible negative outcome so many people don’t even get started for this reason, and although its important to plan and have a very clear idea of what you’re wanting to deliver.’

Missoma

Born: 2007

Founded by: Marisa Hordern



Age When Founded: 27



Gap In The Market: Beyond covertable, Missoma leads the way in demi-fine contemporary jewels that you’ll recognise from all your fave influencers to Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie.



USP: Chic, oh-so layerable jewels with precious stones which won’t break the bank.

Where To Shop: Missoma.com



Top Tip: ‘Think what your customer truly wants and really focus upon that. Perseverance is key, don’t get disheartened – it can be a really bumpy road – invest in your team: you’re only as good as those you surround yourself with.’



Charlotte Elizabeth



Born: 2014

Founded by: Charlotte Jones



Age When Founded: 21



Gap In The Market: Classic and effortlessly chic. Charlotte was inspired by timeless shape that came into her head when she was bed bound in hospital. The Bloomsbury is a sell-out style. Completely British-made this is a business to watch.

USP: Handcrafted designs made in Britain and proudly supported by The Prince’s Trust. Meghan Markle’s a big fan.



Where To Shop: Charlottelizabeth.com



Top Tip: ‘There will be points when you or others doubt yourself, your abilities, your worth, your strength – as a creative, this is even more prominent. But what I have learnt through creating Charlotte Elizabeth is that you can prove yourself and others wrong, you can truly succeed in your dream and make that dream as big as you want it to be. For anyone sat on an idea, or considering not going after an idea despite believing in it fully, keep going, all of the hard work and commitment that you put in now will be the best commitment you can make to your life. Believe in yourself and you will go far.’

Wood Grey

Born: 2016

Founded by: Helen Cordy



Age When Founded: 32



Gap In The Market: After working for multinational corporations, Helen had a vision to create an online platform where you could easily shop items that aren’t readily available in the UK.

USP: The place to find (and shop) the pieces you’re left lusting after when a friend says she got that dreamy woven bag from ‘a market in Morocco.’



Where To Shop: Woodgrey.com



Top Tip: ‘Don’t be intimidated by establishing and growing a business. If you do your due diligence, it’s amazing how much you can achieve. I created a business on my own terms, including how I work and the direction in which it goes. It’s the hardest but most empowering thing I’ve ever done.’

Finery

Born: 2014



Founded by: Emma Farrow-Marshall



Age When Founded: 40



Gap In The Market: Tired of seeing the same designs over and over, Emma used her previous experience as design director at Topshop to create a collection that puts the excitement back into shopping. Making modern and sophisticated styling accessible and lust-worthy again.

USP: Modern clothing with a focus on silhouette and form. Premium but affordable.



Where To Shop: Finerylondon.com



Top Tip: ‘Surround yourself with like-minded people. Finery wouldn’t be what it is without amazing people – especially women – that inspire me.”

Hunza G

Born: 2015



Founded by: Georgiana Huddart and Peter Meadows



Age When Founded: 27



Gap In The Market: We wanted to create high-quality swimwear that truly makes the most of every woman’s figure. With a one-size-fits-all philosophy Hunza G is the hottest swimwear brand season after season.

USP: Bright, playful designs which make you want to book a holiday and hit the beach, stat.



Where To Shop: Selfridges, Browns, Net-A-Porter.com



Top Tip: Georgiana says: ‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions – even if they might seem silly. I’m naturally very shy and it took me a while to trust my gut instincts and speak up when I didn’t things were right. The secret to our success is transparency and honesty.



Stella & Dot

Born: 2003

Founded by: Jessica Herrin



Age When Founded: 29



Gap In The Market: As co-founder of weddingchannel.com, Jessica used her tech-savvy know-how to solve the modern woman’s dilemma: achieving success and balance through a career you love.

USP: Style powered by women. It’s all about social selling, creating flexible entrepreneurial opportunities for women.



Where To Shop: Stelladot.co.uk and local Stella & Dot stylists.



Top Tip: ‘I started the company on my own with a rough idea. Meeting the right partners made it grow. I ran my own parties for five years (and still host them now) to ensure I understood and could engage with our sales consultants and customers. Don’t listen to the voices saying it won’t work. Just keep evaluating, improving and applying effort.’



Sézane

Born: 2013

Founded by: Morange Sézalory



Age When Founded: 28



Gap In The Market: After graduating, Morgane worked part-time jobs in Paris while running an eBay business, selling hand-picked vintage finds. After tiring of never-ending post office queues she launched her own platform, ‘Les Composantes.’ Each month she’d host online ‘rendezvous’ where 100 customised vintage pieces would go live online at the same time – inevitably selling out within minutes. This gave her the push she needed to launch her own line, ‘Sézane’.

USP: The one-stop shop for covetable French-girl cool.



Where To Shop: Sezane.com



Top Tip: ‘I learnt and now live by these five things that every business woman should know: 1, Always follow your instincts; 2, Love more; 3, Be independent; 4, Give back; 5, Don’t stress over the little things.’



Sweaty Betty

Born: 1998



Founded by: Tamara Hill-Norton



Age When Founded: 26



Gap In The Market: After graduating Tamara worked as a buyer and spotted a hue gap in the market for bright and fun workout wear. After being made redundant she decided to launch her own company, filling this gap.



USP: Reinvented activewear, making clothing and kit to empower women, on the move, to feel powerful and amazing.



Where To Shop: Sweatybetty.com



Top Tip: ‘Be passionate about others and keep you and them motivated.’



Pampelone

Born: 2015



Founded by: Holly Anna Scarsella



Age When Founded: 26



Gap In The Market: After working in fashion pr for five years, Holly noticed a gap for luxurious, yet accessible, resort wear.



USP: Luxurious resort wear that’s so dreamy you’ll have booked a holiday by the time you’ve placed your order.



Where To Shop: Pampelone.com



Top Tip: ‘The pressure to make your business a success is huge, but I think that pressure only drives you to work even harder.’