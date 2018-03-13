Say Hello To Farnol and Your New Capsule Wardrobe

9 images

London designed, the FARNOL collection launched online this week. With the objective to change how modern consumers think about their wardrobe and their edit of 100 items is set to change everything...

Consisting of just twenty pieces each season FARNOL’s debut collection is divided equally between mens and womenswear, to allow easy styling through versatile everyday wear.

If, like us, you love an everyday staple and are keen to streamline your wardrobe FARNOL’s everyday edit will tick all the boxes. Made from high quality cottons and cashmere the collection starts at £15 for classic tees going up to £120 for a lovely luxurious cashmere dress.

Founder Mitchel Farnol, and co-creator Gareth Olyott, noticed how our spending habits were ‘excessive’ as we each style we clutter our wardrobes with the seasons ‘must-haves’ before forgetting about them the following season.

FARNOL’s ethos aims to eliminate this way of shopping by creating a clothing line, which can be worn throughout the seasons with its neutral colour pallet and timeless designs: ‘We’ve created a collection which travels through the different lifestyles and times of the everyday person. This is showcased in our ‘Everyday Collection’ and is channelled through our simple silhouettes, and, subtle colour palette.’

The new clothing line allows for styling to become simpler and our once cluttered wardrobe to become a sanctuary of unity as the pieces compliment each other harmoniously. Sophisticated cuts and a neutral colour pallet allows for an effortlessly chic vibe to be achieved easily.

With styles already selling out fast we thought we’d share nine styles you can shop now before it’s too late!

Compiled by Daisy Stringer