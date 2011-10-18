They Could Be Catwalk! Topshop’s Silver Loafers

If Alexander Wang says space-age silver-heeled loafers are big news for autumn/winter, who are we to argue? And it seems Topshop agree, as we’ve just clocked these tasselled platform lovelies online (we can’t get through a day without checking what’s just landed). If metallics aren’t your bag, snap up the black version instead. We’ve already told you the heeled loafer is the shoe hit of the season, and with this pair packing in the catwalk credentials, what are you waiting for?