Ladies, listen up. We have Zara info you WON'T want to miss.

Yes, you read that right; Zara, exclusive, tomorrow. And if those words don’t bring you out in a cold sweat at the mere though of missing out, then you should strongly question your shopping choices. Right? Right.

If you’re an Oxford Street regular, you may have noticed that one (of the many) Zara stores have been going through a little refurb recently but not only does the store re-open it’s doors at 9.30am tomorrow but the store has also collaborated with one of their top window dressers to create an exclusive collection. And it’s uh-mazing. Fact.

The exclusive collection will only be available to buy in the new refurbished Oxford Street store but fear not, the collection will also be landing online tomorrow morning – meaning you can shop it wherever you are!

From over-the-knee metallic blue boots to red puffer-bags and distressed sweaters, all at Zara’s totally affordable prices obvs, means that this collection isn’t to be missed! Srsly.

We’re loving the monochrome checked blazer – style with classic blue jeans and sock boots for the perfect off-duty look. While the white patent ankle sock boots with fishnet detailing will add a tough edge to your summery floral dresses.

And they haven’t forgotten about your workwear wardrobe too! Team this cut-out white shirt with checked trousers and kitten heels.

If you do get the chance to check out the new store on Oxford Street, then you definitely won’t be disappointed. Dubbed their best store yet – we can only imagine the loot we’ll be charging to our credit cards!

Yes, the Mecca that is Zara has done it again – and we’re planning on being first in the queue. You with us?