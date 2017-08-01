Exclusive: Rosie Fortescue’s New Look Collection

*Squeal*

New season drops are now hitting the high street, unsure what to invest in? Well, look no further than ‘Rosie’s Finds’- the New Look edit made by the gorgeous LOOK influencer, Rosie Fortescue.

Embroidered dress, £24.99

If like us, you find yourself searching through blogs and Instagram for fash inspo, then you’ll looove this easy-to-shop collection that starts from just £4.99.

Drop earrings, £4.99

Picking out her top 20 new season pieces, there’s everything you need to refresh your ‘drobes.

Cute slogan sweaters, embroidered beauties and need-right-now accessories, be prepared to want to shop the lot. Sorry in advance for your post shopping spree bank balance, gals.

Slogan sweater, £24.99

We chatted with the lady herself to find out all about the exclusive new edit ‘my favourite piece has to be the slogan jumpers, I would style them up with skinny jeans or wide leg trousers.’

We don’t know whether to go for ‘Sisterhood’ or ‘Funday’ but either way they’re a winner…at £19.99 each maybe we can justify snapping up both? You can shop the full edit in store and online here now.

Funday sweater, £19.99

Spot trousers, £24.99

Red boots, £59.99

We also asked her who she stalks on Instagram for style tips and who she would swap wardrobes with, she told us ‘I always look at Emma Hill’s Instagram (@emmahill), her Insta stories are really funny. But, if I could swap wardrobes with anyone it would have to be Olivia Palermo, it’s divine and it would be huge!’

Ovbs, who wouldn’t want to swap outfits with Queen OP? – the dream.

Happy shopping!

By Harriet Davey