Exclusive: Rosie Fortescue’s New Look Collection
*Squeal*
New season drops are now hitting the high street, unsure what to invest in? Well, look no further than ‘Rosie’s Finds’- the New Look edit made by the gorgeous LOOK influencer, Rosie Fortescue.
If like us, you find yourself searching through blogs and Instagram for fash inspo, then you’ll looove this easy-to-shop collection that starts from just £4.99.
Picking out her top 20 new season pieces, there’s everything you need to refresh your ‘drobes.
Cute slogan sweaters, embroidered beauties and need-right-now accessories, be prepared to want to shop the lot. Sorry in advance for your post shopping spree bank balance, gals.
We chatted with the lady herself to find out all about the exclusive new edit ‘my favourite piece has to be the slogan jumpers, I would style them up with skinny jeans or wide leg trousers.’
We don’t know whether to go for ‘Sisterhood’ or ‘Funday’ but either way they’re a winner…at £19.99 each maybe we can justify snapping up both? You can shop the full edit in store and online here now.
We also asked her who she stalks on Instagram for style tips and who she would swap wardrobes with, she told us ‘I always look at Emma Hill’s Instagram (@emmahill), her Insta stories are really funny. But, if I could swap wardrobes with anyone it would have to be Olivia Palermo, it’s divine and it would be huge!’
Ovbs, who wouldn’t want to swap outfits with Queen OP? – the dream.
Happy shopping!
By Harriet Davey
