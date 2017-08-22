Exclusive First Look At Topshop’s Amazing New Collection

Apologies to your credit card in advance...

Rewind back to February where we were at the Unique show, getting a sneak peek at what Toppers has to offer for autumn/winter 17. Fast forward to now (how the hell did August happen) and we’re ready to shop mainline.

And luckily we can now show you a sneak peek of exactly what they have to offer. Believe us, you’ll want ALL of it.

Jumper, £50. Roll neck, £22. Leggings, £55. Boots, £75, Bag, £29

We were sworn to secrecy about the new campaign that’ll make all your autumnal dreams come true. But, we promise we’ve been dying to show you since it landed in our inbox.

You may only be able to get the bag so far from this uh-mazing shot, but now you can see how gorge it is you can add them all to your wish lists. We’ve got our eye on the cream stitch jumper to wear for autumn with a colour-pop midi skirt and sock boots.

Check trousers, £49

Floral dress, £49

See: You’ll Love This New Topshop Collab

Usually on the catwalk at the likes of Mui Mui and Louis Vuitton, models Luisana Gonzalez and Birgit Kos make their high street debut for Topshop. We’ll be following both of these gals for effortless outfit inspo on Insta. Check them out!

Jacket, £65 Shirt. £34 Trousers, £49 Boots, £79.

Clicking refresh on wardrobe staples with bold stripes, fancy florals and checks, it’s all about how you wear them. Mix textures and prints for a relaxed but statement take on layering. With this in-betweeny weather right now, layering is the only option.

Floral top, £32

Trench coat, £95

See: This Topshop Tee Is Still Breaking Insta

Feathers are key for autumn/winter, update your faux fur jacket with this dusty pink feathery option. You won’t regret it, we can only sum it up with multiple heart eye emoji’s.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Jacket, £195. Dress, £46

If there’s one thing to invest in, in the boot department, it’s hoop detail ankle boots. They’ll be your autumn/winter BFF and you’re guaranteed to get them out year after year. We’re obsessed with this black pair and they also come in red and black patent, too. Is it acceptable to get all three?

And, if you’re slightly bored of gingham after the spring/summer17 high street overload, this floral layered mini is the perfect update on the must-have print. We #NEED.

Ring boots, £82

Floral and gingham skirt, £42

These two are already available, but the rest of the collection will be dropping in stores and online from this week. Race you to the tills!