Everyone Wants This One Thing From River Island

Our feeds have been filled with pleads from bloggers asking for one thing…champagne.

Yep, that’s right. It may only be Tuesday but they’re getting the Friday feeling already – well, kind of.

Champange, please & thank you! New post up on the blog wearing @RiverIsland #ImWearingRI A post shared by Charlotte Bridgeman | Blogger (@winstonandwillow) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

If there’s anything better than making champagne acceptable every day of the week, it’s new clothes. And luckily for us all, River Island and the Insta-babes have helped us with both.

They’re OBSESSED with this £22 ‘Champagne Please’ T-shirt and can you blame them? It’s so chic you’ll fool everyone in to thinking it’s worth way more than it is.

Not only is it the most wearable thing you’ll add to your wardrobe RN, it also come in mainline and plus which means it’s available in sizes 6-26. Which means literally everyone needs to get it, pronto.

But, with this many influencers taking to Insta for a #ChampagnePlease post, we predict this top isn’t going to stay around long so you’ll have to be quick. It’s still available in all sizes online and in store so now is your chance to snap it up.

Champagne please T-shirt, £22, River Island

Whether you team it with your casj mom jeans and kicks for a laid back Sunday, or with a pleated midi and mules for Saturday night drinks (champagne, of course) you’re guaranteed to get everyone asking where you got it from.

And, as soon as you put it as your latest #OOTD you’ll be racking up all the likes. We love and Instagram-ready purchase. Cheers River Island.