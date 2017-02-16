Why Everyone Is Talking About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season Five Show

The rapper did it all very differently this time around. But you won't believe the one thing that was banned...

So Kanye West’s Yeezy season five show was, erm, not what anyone expected.

The rapper-turned-fashion-designer has become known for pushing the boundaries (remember when he opened up Madison Square Garden for a listening party/public runway event?), but as Yeezy shows go, last night’s was a pretty understated affair.

The 39-year-old decided to host his New York Fashion Week presentation at Pier 59 Studios.

However, in an unprecedented move, ‘ye apparently kicked out all press just moments before the whole thing began.

Yup, according to E! News, the Life Of Pablo star decided that he did not want journalists in the room, and also banned photos, videos and social media posts (although snaps have found their way onto the ol’ internet).

What’s more, it was announced that the show would not be live streamed online, unlike previous years.

Hmm.

Natch, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West took pride of place on the front row, alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

The mum-of-two was dressed head-to-toe in burgundy, teaming a semi-sheer vest top with tailored joggers and an oversized jacket. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left her hair loose and poker straight, and she kept her make-up to a minimum.

At the end of the show, the audience was reportedly waiting for Kanye to take his place on the catwalk for a finale bow, but apparently the moment never came.

According to The Guardian, Kim Kardashian emerged onto the catwalk instead, running along in her Yeezy heels.

Despite Kanye’s attempted media silence, pictures and information have made their way onto social networking sites. And there was a lot of denim, a lot of texture and almost everything was oversized.

The 360 degrees of #yeezy. 🔻🔴🔺 #NYFW #yeezyseason5 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PST