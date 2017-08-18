Everyone Is Obsessing Over This £9.99 Accessory
#NEED
Happy Friday y’all!
What do we need to make this day even better? A new under £10 purchase, of course.
We’ve spotted one accessory taking over our Insta-feeds at the moment, and influencers can’t get enough.
With new season drops hitting the high street already, we can’t help but want to kick-start our autumn ‘drobes. And the Mango £9.99 earrings is the place to start.
Black stone drop, £9.99, Mango
With the sun still making an appearance here and there it’s too early to invest in warmer clothes so the easy answer to this is: accessories.
They’re the fail-safe way to update your outfits and transition your summer outfits in to new season.
Mango’s jewellery section is making us drool, and we’re not the only ones.
The earring collection is so divine, you would think they’re family heirlooms rather than high street finds. You’re welcome.
Silver asymmetric, £9.99, Mango
There’s gold and silver and mixed metal styles and they’re all guaranteed to rack up the Insta-likes. We can’t get enough of these drop oversized pair modelled by the gorge @thatsaleaf and they’re the perfect earrings to update a simple daytime look.
Black and silver stone, £9.99, Mango
Add this double drop pair to a simple white shirt and see them transform your outfit instantly. They’ll take you from beach-to-bar, or if you’re like us office-to-bar in an instant.
Grab them all in store and online now. We guarantee you’ll definitely want to buy one, or two, or three pairs. OK, damn it you’ll want ALL of them. Soz.