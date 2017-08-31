EVERYONE Is Obsessed With This Bargain Dress

And you will be too...

One thing we can be sure about is that when multiple influencers fill our feeds with the same high street buy, it’s guaranteed to sell out.

Much like that red and white gingham midi from Zara we all remember, or the Topshop ‘Mon Cheri’ tee, if the bloggers give it their seal of approval, everyone else will follow suit.

And can you blame them (us included) when in the form of this canary yellow dress is looks this chic?

not so mellow yellow in @nastygal #NastyGalsDoItBetter #ad A post shared by E • L • C (@emmalouiseconnolly) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

In case you haven’t heard, yellow is the hottest hue to boot this season, and you can all see why.

The glossy colour will elevate any skin tone to look its most gorge, and surprisingly it works with a clashing colour red lip like the amazing Sophia (below).

Not only this, the midi style is so uber flattering you literally won’t want to take it off for the rest of summer AND it’ll easily transition into autumn, too.

Yep, that’s right. All you have to do is take style tips from the Insta-gals and layer up.

Fri-yay and I'm on my way to find cawffee 💃🏻✨ wearing my fav mustard dress from @nastygal #nastygalsdoitbetter A post shared by CARMS LONDON (@x_carms) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

They’ve gone with a slogan tee underneath to add extra kudos, but come autumn it’ll look just as chic with a roll neck underneath and some fierce ankle boots.

🍭Chillin with my fav snacks 🍭@Nastygal #ad ✨#NastyGalsDoItBetter ✨ A post shared by Vanessa White 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@vanessawhiteofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

The cami style is so flattering you’ll never want to take it off. But you won’t even have the chance to put it on if you’re not quick, it’s selling faster than a prosecco offer at Lidl (in case you haven’t seen the riot, Google immediately).

Yellow dress, £35, Nastygal.com

Beat you to the checkout!