Everyone Is Going Crazy For This Uh-Mazing £25 Coat

Calling all outerwear fans, George has just dropped the ultimate winter coat. This is not a drill – you can call off the search because this winning style ticks all the right boxes when it comes to finding the perfect new-season piece. And that’s not all, this achingly cool cover-up comes in at just £25.

What’s all the fuss about? Not only is this cool style from the new autumn collection an absolute winner price-wise, but it comes in the checked print of the season. Checks in every form, from Prince of Wales heritage to bold, grid-style iterations were spotted at every big show way back in February and now, like any other top trend, every street styler worth their salt has got in on the action over the past month.

Confirming what we already knew that this is set to be the hottest coat trend for AW17 and one to bookmark, stat. As ever, such a hot-ticket item won’t stick around for long, meaning you need to act fast to get your hands on one.

George At Asda has already sold over 3,000 of these since they launched just 3 days ago! This is mega.

Check coat, £25, George at Asda

How best to style it? With everything in your current wardrobe, we reckon. Naturally, this lends itself to smart workwear thanks the sleek tailored shape, but this’ll look every bit as cool thrown on with high-rise jeans, a sweatshirt or basic tee and trainers on the weekend, too.

If you’re struggling with the tricky transitional weather, why not layer yours over a printed midi dress with bare legs and flats now, and team the same look with a fine knit roll neck later? The styling potential here is endless.

If you’re still not convinced, click through to see close-up just how chic this checked coat really is and snap one up before it’s too late.

By Barbara McMillan