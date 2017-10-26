Everyone Is Going Crazy Over These £16 Disney Blankets

And we can see why…

Disney fans rejoice, there’s yet another addition you can make to your ever-growing collection of Disney merchandise and this one is a sure-fire winner.

Anything Primark does is bound to go viral, and yep their launch of the blanket/hoody hybrid has done just that.

Am I cute yet #hoodedthrow #thumper #disney #cute A post shared by mollie ♛ (@thelifeofmollie) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

They’ve already made a unicorn style that yep you guessed it, basically sold out immediately and had to be restocked, but now they’ve headed to our fave Disney characters to bring us yet even more joy.

There’s a Minnie Mouse style with a little red bow on the hood, a Daisy Duck print complete with a duck beak hood, of course. And our all time fave – the Thumper blanket that we are literally in love with. Because who doesn’t want to walk around the house with little bunny ears?

In love with the new hooded throw from Primark! 😍 🦆 Have you seen this Roisin? @disneyfind I just couldn't leave it behind it is super soft 🙊🙈 #daisyduck #primarkdisney #disneyblanket #hoodedthrow A post shared by Lauren Nicole Brady ⚘ (@lauren_brady04) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Whichever one you go for, they’re all available right now in Primark stores nationwide for just £16. Basically avoid those morning coffees for a few days and you can buy one with your savings.

We can’t wait to get snug in our hooded blanket with a hot choc and a Disney film, obvs. Which one to go for though is the question? Maybe we’ll make it a marathon as a Sunday lazy day treat.

We predict a sell-out, run to your nearest Primarni immediately…