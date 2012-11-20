Meet The New ’60s-Style Boots We Love!

Say hello to our new boot crush! Just landed at Chockersshoes.co.uk, these little beauties (£39.99) have the perfect gold ’60s heel, fierce studs and quilting, making them the ideal pair of boots to take you through to spring. And thanks to Marc Jacobs, it’s going to be all about the swinging ’60s trend. Marc’s tribute to Edie Sedgwick means we’ll be adorning ourselves with monochrome, stripes, checks and low, block-heeled shoes (at last, a comfy heel!). Rock these now with a shift dress and you’ll be way ahead of the trends. HH