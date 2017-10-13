51 images

From under £20

There was Balmain. Then there was Kenzo. And now, none other than Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu has joined forces with H&M.

If you haven’t heard of Erdem, 1) where have you been? and 2) let us bring you up to speed. It’s the label behind Alexa Chung, Kate Bosworth and Keira Knightley’s party dress collections, which we all know is a good thing. The DNA is demure, elegant and all we aspire to be every day, so when we heard the designer was teaming up with a brand that’s equally covetable but feasibly affordable, we couldn’t contain ourselves. Cue H&M.

SEE: Erdem Is H&M’s Next Collaboration Designer

The brand’s designer collabs hit peak need when it teamed up with Balmain in 2015. A year later came the Kenzo offering, which was equally standout. Different they were, but both collections had the desired effect: to provide VIP style at an affordable price. So only good things could be expected of Erdem x H&M, right?

Ahead of the line landing on November 2nd then, we called upon Look influencers and team members to try the pieces before, and now we’re giving you a sneak preview of every single piece. Prepare for some serious shopping urges.