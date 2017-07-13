OMG

It’s here. H&M’s brand new designer collaboration is here, and when we say you’re going to lose your s*** when you hear who it’s with, we mean it. He’s K Middy’s fave designer, he’s the Queen of dressing like an actual real life Queen, and he’s already got a collection with Liberty. Not guessed yet? It’s ERDEM!

Yep, following in the footsteps of Lagerfeld, Marni, Maison Margiela, Versace, Isabel Marant, Lanvil and, most recently, Kenzo, Erdem Moralioglu will unveil his collection with the Swedish brand on November 2nd. Exciting, huh?

Details are being kept tightly under wraps, but what we do know is that alongside a ladies collection, he’ll design a menswear range for the very first time.

Speaking of the news, Erdem says: “I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before. It’s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time.”

Baz Luhrmann, renowned film maker, who will help bring the collection to life with his unique storytelling adds: “For me fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a standalone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with ERDEM and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection.”

As are we, Baz, as are we.

If last season’s designer collaboration is anything to go by, we’re expecting prices almost half that of ERDEM’s mainline- Kenzo’s saw accessories from just £7, and clothing from £25. We know.

Put it this way: if there’s one H&M designer collaboration we’re going to join the 4am queues for, it’s this one. We. Can’t. Wait.