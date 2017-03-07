She’s giving us so much inspo

Beauty And The Beast star Emma Watson has admitted she uses oil to condition her pubic hair and enjoys anything up to three baths daily. All well and good but it’s Emma’s red carpet style we’re interested in right now.

See: Why DOES Emma Watson Love Pube Oil?

Emma has long been a fan of a white or off-white gown, often looking like she’s stepped off the set of a romantic movie wedding. Despite not being married herself, Emma has nailed bride goals time and time again on the red carpet.

Emma Watson’s most bride-like dresses

Getting married? No matter what kind of wedding you and your partner are planning, we bet Emma Watson has worn a dress that would be perfect for it.

Read: Emma Watson Hits Back At Critics Who Hated On her Topless Shoot

Treat this as your personal Watson Wedding Mood board…

Emma at the Elle Style Awards, 2017

Watson chose a strapless ivory Dior dress for the awards back in February, with a bodice and skirt covered in pretty doodles. Not unlike Angelina Jolie’s actual dress when she wed Brad Pitt…

The Perks of Being a Wallflower film premiere, 2012

For anyone not keen on a Daz-white wedding dress, Emma’s Giorgio Armani nude dress would make a beautiful alternative wedding look.

In Berlin for a film premiere, 2016

Who needs a frothy frock when a slick and super chic shift dress and a co-ordinating coat will do? Emma looked incredible in this slick Behno coat and Maiyet dress.

Beauty And The Beast premiere in Shanghai, China, 2017

The ultimate fairytale wedding dress, courtesy of Elie Saab. Watson dazzled in this beaded sheath with an ethereal matching cape. Perfect for a show stopping entrance.

Posing at the Noah film premiere in London, 2014

Definitely the kind of dress you want to wear if you’ve been crushing The Body Coach for a year before you get hitched. This ice-white Ralph Lauren dress perfectly highlighted Emma’s toned figure.

Beauty And The Beast dinner, 2017

If you have never considered dove grey as a potential wedding dress shade, take a look at Emma’s classy off-the-shoulder gown. So beautiful.

LA press conference for Beauty And The Beast, 2017

We would wear this Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress to the reception of our wedding day. You know, if we could could afford it…

Swoon some at the Met Gala, 2010

Party-loving brides, this one is for you. The thigh-high split, 80s ruffles and one-shoulder give Em’s Burberry number a fun edge.