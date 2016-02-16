So Ellie Goulding’s Face Looked Beautiful At The Grammys

Ellie Goulding was nominated for her first ever Grammy last night, and she made sure she looked like a total princess for her special night out in LA.

The 29-year-old sauntered onto the red carpet at LA’s Staples Centre working a beautiful pale pink Stella McCartney dress that boasted a delicate silver chainmail back and thin spaghetti straps.





Ellie Goulding showing off the gorgeous chainmail back of her Stella McCartney dress…

To accessorise her pretty floor-sweeper, Ellie added nude satin platform heels and a dazzling diamond necklace, with matching studs to top the whole ensemble off.

And as for her beauty look? The Burn singer wore her blonde locks loose and mussed up, and stuck to her signature fresh-faced make-up look, adding false lashes and a sweep of pink lippy to up the glam factor.

Goulding caused a bit of a stir with her beauty look at the pre-Grammys Gala in LA on Sunday, where she seemed to be working slightly plumper lips than usual.

The singer did look a little different from normal on Sunday…

On Instagram, fans seemed concerned about her new look, and they didn’t hold back with expressing their opinions.

‘You were perfect before. Don’t do those lips anymore’, one wrote. ‘Those lips. I’m disappointed’, expressed another.

But whatever Ellie had done to alter her face for that particular bash (Cinderella lips, maybe?), the singer looked totally back to her normal self last night. And by normal, we mean GORGEOUS.





Ellie concerned fans with her changed appearance at the pre-Grammys party

Despite being her first ever trip to the Grammys, the British singer (who was up for Best Solo Pop Performance) looked totally at home on the red carpet, and later wowed the crowd with a duet performance alongside Andra Day.

Not that she didn’t feel the pressure. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine, Ellie admitted beforehand:

Ellie’s striking Grammys beauty look gets a thumbs up from us

‘It’s the first time I’ve been nominated. I’ve been before and it’s an amazing night, but this year I’m also performing, so it’s quite scary. America is just a whole other game with music.’

‘I want to prove myself, and sing a song that I’m so proud of, and so proud to sing and perform – so I’m looking forward to it.’

She totally killed it. Nice work, EG.

Ellie shared an Instagram snap of her arriving on the red carpet…