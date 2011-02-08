Elle Macpherson: Too Cool For The School Run

Hands up who’s got at least one memory of their mum dropping them off at school while still in her pyjamas? Ok, so she may not have actually gotten out of the car, but that didn’t stop us being mortified. It’s safe to say Elle Macpherson’s offspring will never find themselves in that situation after seeing this latest shot of the super doing the school run. Looking more Kate Moss than middle-aged mum in her ripped acid skinnies, vintage tee and faux fur, perfect locks swishing as she struts, we bet the other mums dread a run-in with The Body before 9am. You can take the girl off the catwalk and all that…GG

