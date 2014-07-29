The Layered Chain: Summer’s Latest Necklace Trend

This summer, give your statement necklaces a break and get in on the new jewellery trend – the layered chain.



Nicole Scherzinger has already been spotted layering her three-piece design, featuring a delicate gold feather and a jade green pendent, with a simple slash-neck top and boho-style skirt showing how easy it is to rock this latest trend. So why not follow suit and embrace your inner hippy, too?



Want to get Nicole’s look? Luckily, we’ve found the coolest high-street options for less from Topshop and Dorothy Perkins. And while these delicate jewels may seem fiddly, they already come in pre-made packs. Minimum effort, maximum impact!



By Saffron Otter



Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight to your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Nook or Zinio. Browse your copy from the comfort of your sofa. Don’t forget to rate and review it! Or subscribe to the print edition to get LOOK delivered every week, buy here.