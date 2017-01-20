Behold, the incredible effect no booze has on your wardrobe…

According to those in the know, the average Jo(sephine) will save around £65 when jumping on the Dry Jan wagon.

We know, it seems kind of feeble (and perhaps not worth it) but then, when you take all the inevitable extras into account, the total amount you could save is pretty impressive.

Are you a social smoker when you’ve had a cocktail or two? You’ll save a whopping £250 if you give up the ciggies.

SEE: 9 Struggles You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry Jan

And, for those of you who can’t get through the morning after without coffee, you’ll save £93.80 if you lay off the caffeine in January.

Altogether, that means you’ll have an extra £408.80 to spend on a whole new wardrobe. Seriously, just look at what your money could buy….

Yep, you can get all this with your savings. That’s what we like to call, motivation.