Choosing the perfect wedding dress might just be the most important decision you’ll ever make (and we’re not ones to exaggerate…). It’s got to suit your shape, be ‘in fashion’ when you tie the knot – God knows that could be years from the time you get engaged so it’ll probably change countless times throughout – it’s also got to be weather appropriate AND, last but not least, affordable. That’s where we come in. If ever there was a time we’d endorse splashing out on a designer frock, it’s your wedding day, but after a bit of digging we’re not quite so sure…

Here’s what we’ve done. Below are a few pairs of similar wedding dresses – one high street and one designer. Scroll through and write down which you think is which and at the end, we’ll reveal the answers…

1.







2.









3.







4.







5.







Answers

Number 1: Left = designer. Right = high street.

Prices – Truly by Zac Posen, £630; ASOS, £150

Number 2: Left = high street. Right = designer.

Prices – Debenhams, £275; Galina Signature, £620

Number 3: Left = high street. Right = designer.

Prices – Boohoo, £50; Melissa Sweet, £930

Number 4: Left = designer. Right = high street.

Prices – Wonder by Jenny Packham, £900; River Island, £250

Number 5: Left = designer. Right = high street.

Prices – Wonder by Jenny Packham, £830; Ted Baker, £799

How’d you do? Pretty interesting, no? Sure, it’s a once in a lifetime investment, but the high street has come up trumps with bridal wear over the last few years, making it totally unnecessary to fork out on a spendy gown. And you know what a bit of extra cash means? A load more moolah to allocate to vino, food and interiors. Happy wedding-ing. Verb © Look Magazine.