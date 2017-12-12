Primark’s Disney Pyjamas Are Perfect For Christmas, And Start At £6

We couldn't wish for anything cuter in our stockings

It doesn’t matter how old you are, a pair of pyjamas should always be on your Christmas list.

Happily for us (and, er, whoever’s buying them for us), Primark has released a super-cute Disney PJ collection – and prices start at just £6. Winner.

The range features most of our favourite characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the furniture from Beauty And The Beast, Bambi and Snow White.

And for the Disney obsessive in your life, you can also pick up pyjama gift sets for £13. These include cute socks and an eye mask, and basically look like the cosiest things ever.

GREAT GIFT ALERT 🚨 Mickey PJ set £13/€15 (Available in: 🇬🇧🇧🇪🇩🇪🇳🇱🇦🇹) #Primark #PrimarkXDisney #Christmas #gifting A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:19am PST

The PJs have all proved incredibly popular over on Instagram, with the sets racking up over 60k likes.

Comments from followers include: ‘Sooo Prettyyy.. I want I want 😍😍,’ ‘Omg I love itttt,’ and: ‘I need these [sic].’

We’ve gotta agree with that one. Let’s hope Santa’s reading this, eh?