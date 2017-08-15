Discover The Supermarket Denim Collection We’re Crushing On Right Now

Promotional feature with F&F

High quality, stylish jeans from £12.50? We’re listening…

Everyone knows that a good pair of jeans is basically your style BFF, but finding and selecting the right pair isn’t always the easiest of tasks. Fit, wash, price…they all come into play when shopping for your next hero pair, which is why F&F’s new denim collection is setting off all our sartorial radars.

Offering up fantastic quality and contemporary design, the F&F denim range has a style and fit for absolutely everyone. With prices starting at £12.50, you really can’t get better value. In fact, why stop at one pair? *makes mental note: one pair for going out, one pair for work…*

Another reason you should be buying into F&F denim is that their sizing is accurate. How many times have you taken three or four pairs of ‘my size’ jeans into the changing room, only to have none of them fit? Too many times to count? Yes, we hear you. It should be easy to buy denim, and F&F have made it their mission to ensure that their sizes are spot on. That’s a promise that we ladies can 100% get behind.

Plus, F&F also pride themselves on working with suppliers to ensure most of their denim is some of the most sustainable in the UK. Happy days…

So, why not pop into your nearest F&F at Tesco to bag yourself a pair of these beauties, or else shop the range online at F-F.com. Here are the five key fits you need in your life…



Contour

F&F’s most popular fit, the Contour super skinny jean, £22, will hug your silhouette, while the flattering high-rise waist ticks every summer trend box.

Top tip: Wear with a crisp white blouse and black loafers for a cool daywear look.



Jegging

Easy and oh-so wearable, F&F’s pull-on Jegging, from £12.50, is available in 8 colours and is a cross-seasonal must-have. Boasting a mid-rise waist, this jean is perfect for achieving comfy cool.

Top tip: Team with an oversized shirt and white pumps for off-duty summer chic.

Slim

Made in F&F’s beautiful authentic denim, the mid-rise Slim jean, £16, is a bona fide women’s classic, and an essential piece of wardrobe staple kit. Timeless.

Top tip: The mid-rise waist works well with a simple Breton or white tee tucked in. So simple, so stylish…



Bootcut

Dressed up or dressed down, F&F’s Bootcut shape, £18, is a sartorial workhorse, allowing you to flirt with different looks while its mid-rise waist flatters your shape.

Top tip: Embrace your inner ’70s flower child and team with a peasant blouse, wedges and statement shades, or go classic in stiletto sandals.



Relaxed Skinny

F&F’s go-to fashion jean, the Relaxed Skinny, £20, always manages to stay one step ahead of the fash pack. Think rip and repair details, frayed hems and trend-led ankle grazer lengths.

Top tip: Night out? Wear with a biker jacket and heels for a glamorous evening look. Don’t forget the statement lip.