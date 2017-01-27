The Devil Wears Prada Musical Is Happening

Try and contain your excitement.



For any fashion fans, The Devil Wears Prada is a cult classic. The noughties movie based on the book of the same name, never seems to ever get old. In fact, we still find ourselves quoting the film on a regular basis.

Now, 11 years later (yep, we can’t believe it’s been that long either), the movie is coming to the stage.

Following months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Sir Elton John has been tasked with writing the music for the theatre production. John, no stranger to success on the stage, is famed for the music he wrote for majorly successful musicals Billy Elliot and The Lion King. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world,” the singer said in a statement.

Also onboard for the project is playwright Paul Rudnick and producer Kevin McCollum.

Casting details are yet to be confirmed, but whoever takes on the roles of Miranda, Andy and Emily will have big shoes to fill. After all, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are all so heavily associated with the film.

We don’t have any idea about when the production will take to the stage, but it is reportedly being developed for Broadway. Fingers crossed it will also come to the West End.

The countdown is officially ON.