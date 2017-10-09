Primark’s Designer Double Dress Is Giving Us Life

Yep, this could-be-Dior dress is ticking all the right boxes for AW’17 and it won’t break the bank either! #Bonus







We all love a designer doppelganger and Primark always comes up trumps when it comes to new trends and could-be-catwalk pieces. Take this dotty dress from their new winter’17 range for example. Thanks to its black mesh tulle fabric and silver spotty print this frock is a dead ringer for that seen on the Dior AW’17 catwalk. The only difference? The £11k price tag of course.

If like us, your bank balance is a little more all-cashed-out rather than splash-all-out then Primark’s version is a lot more purse-friendly. At just £13 you could afford to buy this dress 846 times over for the cost of Dior’s mesh maxi alone! *gasp!*

Now we know what you’re thinking, designer-double or not why would I need a mesh see-through dress in the middle of autumn? But don’t fret; this fancy frock is a lot more versatile than you think! Layer it over roll-necks and a pair of jeans to amp up your usual dressed-down weekend look. Still not convinced? Why not take a tip from Dior fan girl, Bella Hadid, and wear yours over a pair of high-waisted hotpants and a branded bralet for a Christmas party get-up that’s guaranteed to turn heads.

Now before you hit the highstreet in a fashionable frenzy we have to warn you… this designer double dress doesn’t hit Primark stores until a couple of weeks yet, giving you plenty of time to find the perfect Primark party shoes to pair it with!