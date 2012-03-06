Dakota Fanning, Rose Byrne And Freida Pinto Hit New York

Rose Byrne, Dakota Fanning and Frieda Pinto all out in New York
By

Dakota Fanning and Rose Byrne both opted for cool icy blue shades as they hit the red carpet for a magazine event at the Mandarin Oriental Ballroom in New York last night. Dakota Fanning looked super-cute in her Spring 2012 Miu Miu silvery blue dress, as she posed with Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne who had also chosen to wear a similar shade. Rose looked chic in a Chanel white shift dress with a pale blue waterfall ruffle and, like Dakota, had chosen to team her dress with leg-lengthening patent nude shoes. Frieda Pinto was also at the Mandarin Oriental and turned up to the awards in a navy and bright blue dress, which she wore with a minimal pure white coat – no drinking red wine in that one, Frieda! RS