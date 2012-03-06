Dakota Fanning, Rose Byrne And Freida Pinto Hit New York

Dakota Fanning and Rose Byrne both opted for cool icy blue shades as they hit the red carpet for a magazine event at the Mandarin Oriental Ballroom in New York last night. Dakota Fanning looked super-cute in her Spring 2012 Miu Miu silvery blue dress, as she posed with Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne who had also chosen to wear a similar shade. Rose looked chic in a Chanel white shift dress with a pale blue waterfall ruffle and, like Dakota, had chosen to team her dress with leg-lengthening patent nude shoes. Frieda Pinto was also at the Mandarin Oriental and turned up to the awards in a navy and bright blue dress, which she wore with a minimal pure white coat – no drinking red wine in that one, Frieda! RS