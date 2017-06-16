The Summer’s Cutest Fashion Collaborations

Shop the summer's sweetest collaborations from a few of your favourite fashion brands

Disney x Cath Kidston

Go dotty for this super cute collection. Taking inspiration from the much loved motion picture Cath Kidston’s latest Disney collaboration pays tribute to the classic ‘101 Dalmations.’ Pongo, Perdita and their adorable pups can be spotted amongst five original prints. Fun and fresh, we love this one-of-a-kind collection which covers everything from home, childrenswear and fashion accessories. Available in-store and online now.

L.K.Bennett x Biondi

Available just in time for your summer hols, this limited edition sleek swimwear collaboration combines everything we love about LKB and Biondi. With nautical nods and sweet details you can mix and match your sets or opt for our favourite swimsuit of the summer – modelled by none other than LOOK Influencer Rosie Londoner! Available to shop both in-store and online.

Lazy Oaf x Hello Kitty

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This 16-piece collection is the absolute sweetest thing. Featuring fashion’s favourite cat and her iconic bow on everything from millennial pink jackets to gingham trousers. Hello Kitty’s forray into fashion isn’t to be missed. We love this adorable jacket and think it’ll look amazing worn everywhere from picnics in the park to Glastonbury. Available to shop online now.

Magnum x Moschino

In the words of Jeremy Scott ‘release the beast’ with the tastiest collaboration yet from Moschino. Bold, bright and a whole lot of fun this stand-out collection of tote bags is certain to bring a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe and show off your wild side! With seven shades to chose from, each featuring beasts from lions, tigers and eagles each enjoying a delish Magnum: and with Cara Delevingne’s approval it’s certainly the ultimate tote to tote. Shop yours online.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ones to look out for…

Uniqlo x J.W.Anderson

Launching this autumn Uniqlo’s collaboration with J.W.Anderson is one to add into your diaries and keep your eyes peeled for. Whilst sketches, imagery and prices of the collection are all still very tightly under wraps Uniqlo’s previous designer collaborations have all being capped at £200 so it’s the perfect opportunity to fill your basket (and wardrobe!) with J.W.Anderson’s iconic styles for less!

Barbour X Brompton Bikes

Combining two internationally renowned British companies both loved for their quality, style and practicality this collaboration is a total dream. Barbour x Brompton Bikes celebrates fashion and urban cycling at it’s best with a classic collection of heritage outerwear that’s both stylish and practical – all jackets are lightweight and waterproof with reflector strips and custom-made bikes of the highest quality. Coming soon!