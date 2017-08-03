Get A Custom Levi’s Tee For Just £24 – For One Month Only!

Until September 7th you can create your own tee at Levi's Regent Street Store. Go, go go!

Adding onto their already hugely popular #LevisTailorShop which offers rip & repair, patchwork and studding. Selected stores (including our favourite one on Regent Street) are now providing embroidery and printing services to help you well and truly personalise you’re favourite Levi’s pieces.

From monogramming to distinctive artwork there’s something for every guy and gal. Letting you breathe a new lease of life into everything from your loveworn trucker jacket to your go-to 501’s.

With talented trained in-house tailors and endless inspiration from retro pins to USA patches. Levi’s Tailor Shop is the one-stop-shop for customisation and we’re loving the latest addition, their t-shirt bar. Letting you design and create a completely bespoke tee from several of the brands iconic designs for just £24 there’s never been a better time to pop in-store and visit the bar.

Been to our Regent Street store lately? We’ve installed a bespoke t-shirt printing station which is in action until 7th September. Take a look at our IG Story to see how it’s done and head down. 💥 #LevisTailorShop A post shared by Levi's UK (@levis_uk) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

If, like us, you have a Pinterest board solely dedicated to DIY denim then the Tailor Shop will be right up your street. You can go all-out with fun pins adorning the arms of your trucker jacket, or keep it super minimal with just your initials embroidered on the pocket. With options for anything and everything, what we love most about the bespoke t-shirt printing bar is that you can get one for you and one for your besty. Twin with cute matching tees or mix it up with contrasting colours.

A timeless classic, show off your tee with everything from your 501’s and trainers for weekend walks, or with cut-off shorts for summer days on the beach.

Use #LWIW to show us how you style yours!