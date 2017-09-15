Curvy Girls Take To The Catwalk For Simply Be

*Round of applause*

All hail Simply Be for kicking off London Fashion Week in style.

Last night they showed their latest autumn/winter collection on models covering all their size ranges from 10-26. Debuting as the UK’s most inclusive runway show, their diverse models put on an amazing show.

Stars walking in the show included Tess Holliday, Hayley Hasselhoff, Callie Thorpe, Felicity Hayward, Kelly Knox, Sonny Turner and Ali Tate, and they all looked amazing.

Model Hayley Hasselhoff (top right) has said “When the guys at Simply Be asked me to be involved I jumped at the chance. It’s amazing to see Simply Be bringing more diversity on the runway because, after all, celebrating fashion shouldn’t be dependent on dress size. The Curve Catwalk is about representing beauty in all and empowering women to love themselves through fashion.” Here here Hayley.

Kelly Knox (top left), Diversity campaigner and the UK’s leading disabled model said “Fashion should not be defined by ability, size, age, colour or gender choice. Fashion is for everybody.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Research from Simply Be showed that 89% of the 2000 women questioned didn’t feel that their size was represented in main stream advertising, on runways, on TV and in the fashion press. Last night’s show was a celebration showing that fashion is for everyone regardless of size or shape, and we were proud to watch the fabulous women strutting their stuff in the new collection.

The new drop is so gorgeous you’ll want to shop the lot. From velvet frocks to sequins and leopard print there’s everything you need to kick-start you winter wardrobes.

We’ve got our eye on the blue printed kimono co-ord Hayley Hasselhoff wore, it’s a major trend to tick off for new season and it’ll still inject some colour in to your outfits.

They came out in T-shirts showing their sizes for the finale and we’re not surprised they look this happy when they were part of such an amazing show.

The collection is starting to drop in store and on site now so get shopping, ladies.