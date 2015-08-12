We’re Giving Away Tickets To The Curve Fashion Festival

Listen up ladies, it’s time to plan a trip to Manchester. The Curve Fashion Festival – a brand new plus-size fashion and shopping event – will be taking place in the city on September 26th, and looks set to be a seriously hot ticket.

Zoe Pennick, Director of the festival said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be launching The Curve Fashion Festival with such an array of exciting and established brands and retailers. It is our hope that this unique and exciting fashion festival will become the UK’s largest plus size fashion and retail event.”

Go-to retailers Evans, ASOS, Boohoo.com, New Look, Curvy Kate and newbie Studio 8 (sister brand of Phase Eight) will all be showcasing their must-have new season designs, with ASOS even holding an exclusive catwalk show of its very own AW15 Curve collection. In total, over 50 brands have been confirmed for the event, so you can expect to feel seriously shopped-out by the end of the day.

Tess Holliday Instagram: @curvefashionfes

As well as all that retail therapy, plus-size supermodels Tess Holliday and Hayley Hasselhoff and successful blogger Louise O’Reilly will be in attendance to give inspiring talks and seminars on body confidence. Last but not least, a champagne bar and pop-up afternoon tea salon will also be on offer for when your feet need a break.

Held at Manchester Central, tickets for the shopping hall cost £20, while catwalk show tickets cost £7.50 and seminar tickets £15 – but guess what? We’ve bagged four exclusive VIP tickets worth £100 to give away. That’s right, we’re offering four of you lucky ladies the opportunity to win a VIP ticket to the event including entry to the catwalk shows, seminars and shopping hall, queue jump for meet and greet sessions, the ultimate goody bag and discounts and vouchers to be used on the day. To enter, all you have to do is answer one simple question and fill out this form. See you there!

By Bridie Wilkins