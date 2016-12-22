8 images

They're officially the hottest blues of the season...

Cropped jeans = cool. We can’t quite believe we’re saying it, but ‘ankle swingers’ are officially the hottest jean style of the season. Yes, really. Let us get something straight; we’re not telling you to buy a size down in the hope that they’re a little short on the leg, but to invest in the perfectly cropped pair. You don’t need to look far, either, because we’ve put together an edit of the best cropped jeans on the high street now.

The idea is that cropped jeans hang just above the ankle, while it’s up to you which style the rest of the jean is in. You’re probably wondering why cropped, then. Well, it’s winter a.k.a. boot season, a.k.a. tucking in trouser season. Cropped jeans sit in the perfect position for ankle boots, allowing just enough of your chosen shoe style to show through the bottom without the hassle that comes with tucking in your trews.

Practicality point 2: Rain. How many times have you soaked the hem of your trousers in a downpour? We couldn’t tell you how many times it’s happened to us, but you can bet every pair you own that you won’t have that problem with cropped jeans. We’d explain why, but… Well… It’s in the name. Cropped jeans, ladies. Cropped.

As for styles, there’s everything from embroidery, rips, flares, frills and tassels to choose from. Wear an embroidered pair with a chunky knit and aviator jacket at brunch, or dress up a frilled pair with black satin top and sleek courts after dark.

Happy shopping, ladies!