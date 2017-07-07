You'll definitely want one

Happy National Bikini Day, ladies! Every day is a national something day, but today it’s time to find the one…

A bikini that is.

There’s so many styles on the high street, it’s hard to keep up with which one to go for- but the crop top is a sure-fire winner.

It’s the must-have that’s dominating Insta, with the likes of Millie Mac wearing one on her 107th holiday this year.

The could-be sports bra style is supportive for all boob shapes and sizes- the dream, right?

Heading to Marbella? What to wear is on the blog 🍉⭐️🌴📸: @talesofamother A post shared by Monikh Dale (@monikh) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

In other words, you can bounce around on the beach (or your back garden if this weather sticks around) without any fear of falling out. Game-changing.

When it comes to styling, the simple cut will look great glammed up with accessories. Go all out with layered jewels, statement sunnies and an oversized hat (the influencers go for a bigger style to get the perfect bikini shot, FYI).

To make your annual bikini-shopping mare that little bit easier, here’s our pick of the top 5 crops.

H&M Bikini Top £14.99 & Bottoms £9.99

If you resemble anything from the seaside, from a stick of rock to a deckchair, then you’ve nailed this season’s key stripe.

Pink is still one of the most talked about hues for spring/summer so it’s time to embrace it. Not ready? It also comes in black and yellow.

Not great for tan lines, but this cool racer back style also has uber flattering high waist briefs. And it comes in tie-dye and classic black and white, too.

This site has literally every bikini bottom style you can think of. So, mix and match to suit your bod.

If you prefer something more statement but still want the support of the crop, this criss-cross printed style gets the thumbs up.

Hope this helps with the swimwear shop. Crop to it.