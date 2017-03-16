Cowboy Boots: The 00s Trend We Never Thought Would Return

9 images

Cowboy boots, anyone?

If you were a teenager growing up in the noughties, you either had a pair of cowboy boots in your wardrobe, or you seriously wished you did. Yep, we had Sienna Miller and her boho obsession to thank for that one.

With our nostalgia obsession going nowhere (cough, cough, the return of the Nokia 3310), it was only time before the cowboy boot had another moment.

Spotted on the AW17 catwalks at House of Holland, Ashley Williams and Calvin Klein, the humble cowboy boot has once again been given the high fashion treatment. With designers showcasing a souped up version of the classic design – think intricate detailing, high shine fabrics and unusual colourways – suddenly, we’re desperate for a pair all over again.

The big question is: how do you style them? Avoid any items with Western connotations and instead stick to sleek or structured pieces. How about a pleated midi and a tailored blazer or a crisp shirtdress and a biker? Plus, for festival season they will look great with a tea dress or an embroidered blouse and tailored shorts combo.

Scroll down to see our current high street favourites.