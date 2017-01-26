Wedding Inspo Alert! The Best Looks From Couture Fashion Week

15 images

Our favourite bridal looks from Chanel, Ellie Saab, Christian Dior and more.

Twice a year the fashion elite descend on Paris to take in couture shows from the likes of Chanel, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani and more. Couture fashion week is a chance for designers to let their imagination run wild and create designs more suited to an art museum than any ordinary person’s wardrobe. While their creations may be aesthetically beautiful, these are not pieces to pop to the pub in. However, if you’re on the hunt for some bridal inspiration then they provide just the ticket.

While in an ideal world we would all like to wear Chanel Couture on our big day, unfortunately we don’t have the budget for such a purchase (these one off creations can cost between £20,000 and £30,000). Having said this, the couture shows provide a perfect excuse for a bit of wedding dress dreaming, regardless if you’re engaged or not.

Layers and layers of tulle, princess-style skirts and embellishment galore, these gowns are anything but understated. This is OTT dressing at its best, and if you can’t embrace extravagance on your wedding day, when can you?

From Chanel’s floor-length, marshmallow pink number to Viktor and Rolf’s Cinderella gown, scroll down to see our favourites.