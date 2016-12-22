Prayers = answered

How many times have you dreamt of owning a Chanel 2.0? Ten? Twenty? Maybe you’ve lost count? Yeah, us too. Well that dream’s about to come true, because we’ve just discovered the best website ever: Couture Community. The name gives it away a bit, but it’s basically an online boutique selling second-hand designer pieces at prices we can actually afford.

Take this vintage Diane Von Furstenberg clutch bag – just £75. You read right, you could own a genuine piece of DVF for less than £100.

And these Fendi flats? £120. We know.

What about this leather John Galliano skirt? Also £120. For something real leather and designer, we’d say that’s pretty good going.

The biggest thing for us though, is that unlike a lot of other sites hosting pre-loved pieces, this one is owned by two of London’s most respected and experienced buyers, so you can rest assured that everything you’re looking at is as authentic as it’s going to get. As well as that, Couture Community has a collection of limited edition, one-off pieces you won’t find elsewhere. And all in time for Christmas!

Just call us Mrs Clause…