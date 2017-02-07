Just when we thought we’d reached peak Scandi, along comes Copenhagen Fashion Week to remind us all that right now, ain’t no brand cooler than a Danish brand.

There was nothing hygge about the crowd which descended on Denmark’s capital city. Ahead of the four weeks of shows in New York, London, Paris and Milan that govern the fashion calendar, Copenhagen Fashion Week has become the cool girls’ hot spot, where the latest brands showcase their increasingly coveted wares.

These are the brands you’ve probably seen increasingly filling your Insta feeds: Ganni, By Malene Birger, Baum und Pferdgarten… Once the fashion insiders’ secret, these Danish designer are the names to bookmark now. To give you a helping hand, here are the things we learned thanks to Copenhagen Fashion Week…

Sportswear Is Key

From conspicuous logos on hoodies and tees to full blown tracksuits, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s crowd proved that athleisure isn’t going anywhere. Don’t think about rocking your gym kit though, this is all about working sporty pieces with your other wardrobe staples; think hoodies under leather jackets, floor-skimming tackies with tailored coats and oversized bombers with straight-leg jeans and heeled boots.

If, like this street styler, you fancy reliving the old noughties hit that was Juicy Couture tracksuits, head to Topshop now, where you can get your hands on the high street’s collaboration with Juicy. Velour-tastic.

Ganni Knits Still Rule

We reported on the rise and rise of Ganni’s pink knit not too long ago, which counts Alexa Chung and approximately 7 million street style stars among its fans. At Copenhagen Fashion Week, we didn’t just see this rosy number, however; Ganni’s cosy colour-block jumper was also a stand-out piece among the style set. If £335 seems a bit hefty for a sweater, look to fellow Scandi brand Lindex, where knockout knits come in at less than £30.

Everyone ❤️ Saks Potts

Created by Danish duo Catherine Saks and Barbara Potts, Saks Potts is the brand behind some of the snazziest coats of the season. You’ve probably seen them; all statement furry details, bold colours and innovative prints, as worn by your favourite trendsetters (Leandra Medine has several). At just over £1,000 for some styles, they might be a bit out of reach but that doesn’t mean we can’t channel the Saks Potts party with this Topshop number.

Scandi Homes Do It Better

As well as the overabundance of sartorial inspiration Copenhagen’s streets afforded us, we (well, our Insta feeds) were overwhelmed with interiors inspo, as documented by absolutely everyone attending fashion week. The hottest spot in town was The Apartment, which is essentially the prettiest, fanciest version of Ikea you could ever imagine. There’s also the Saks Potts showroom, which is just as alluring as the brand’s collection of coats (see above).

This Is How Maternity Is Done

With over 445,000 followers on Instagram alone, Pernille Teisbaek has fast become one of fashion’s most influential tour de forces and, now that she’s heavily pregnant, is giving the world a masterclass in maternity style. From hoodies and trench coats to gingham mules (sigh) and Gucci tees, there wasn’t a smock in sight.

Headbands Are In

Danish label Sakura is putting headbands back on the map with its beautiful range of silk hair accessories. Beloved by Scandi ‘It’ girls including model Caroline Brasch, these pretty add-ons come in a range of colours and prints. Buy your own here.