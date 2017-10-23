The Coolest Lingerie On Mango RN

We're obsessed...

You could easily be forgiven for missing this lingerie section entirely. Here at LOOK HQ, we like to think of ourselves as dedicated shoppers and check-in on the new section on a near daily basis and we’ve also managed to totally bypass this incredible lingerie collection. Until now.

When you’re perusing Mango.com, you no doubt head straight to the clothes (or the shoes, the bags, the jewellery – you get the idea) and we don’t blame you, there’s sometimes so much choice it’s hard to know where to even start.

Mango bra, £19.99, and briefs, £12.99

And now, the underwear offering comes along to make shopping all the uh-mazing newness even harder.

So what to expect? There’s a tight edit of beautiful pieces, but believe us when we say, less is definitely more when it comes to Mango’s undergarments.

Mango bra, £19.99, and briefs, £12.99

Simple, lace-trimmed designs come in a handful of pretty shades – think berry, mustard, navy and even emerald green – alongside those easy everyday basic shades we can’t be without (grey marl, white, black – they’re all in there, too). And the best part? The price point.

You can snap-up a pair of briefs for just £9.99, and top off the lingerie look with a matching bra from just £17.99. Match ‘em up or wear solo – there’s nothing better than a posh pair of new undies, right?

Mango bra, £17.99, and briefs, £12.99

Expect to find super-soft triangle bras, underwiring, luxe velvet, metallics and lashings of lace – this seriously covetable collection is so chic, and so comfy you’ll be wearing yours every day of the week.

And with Christmas right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to invest.

Check them all out on Mango.com now. Be prepared to fall in love with everything you’re about to see…