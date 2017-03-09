Converse’s Spring Blossom Collection Has Just Landed At Office

The PERFECT excuse to invest in another pair of your fave kicks…

Promotional Feature

Those fluent in the international language of cool will tell you, as far as footwear is concerned, Converse is where it’s at. Lace up and whatever you’re wearing looks infinitely cooler, right?

Adored by influencers and A-listers alike, (Alexa Chung and Pixie Lott are just two stars who have pledged their sartorial allegiance to the brand), these kicks have, in turn, become our very own go-to wardrobe staple. And – thanks to the latest seasonal update of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Stars – we’ve found the perfect excuse to upgrade our shoe collection.

Spring Blossom, the new drop that’s available exclusively at Office, features pastel hues with gorgeous, rose-gold eyelets. Finished with matching laces and a contrasting pastel-coloured tab on the heel, it’s the new season look we’ve been waiting for.

It’s not all about looks, though; with super-soft suede and top quality leather finishes, they’re a dream to wear. No stylish shoedrobe should be expected to survive spring/summer ’17 without a pair – so add to basket now or regret it for the entire season.



We’re still trying to decide which of the six pastel shades to go for – Mouse, Vapour Pink, and Vintage Khaki are some of our favourites but we’re more than up to challenge of trying on Every. Single. Pair.

Whether you wear them box-fresh or prefer them a few wears in (read: scuffed), they’re guaranteed to add the cool girl seal of approval to pretty much any outfit. Yep, it’s high time you upped your All Star game for spring.

What are you waiting for? Invest now, wear consecutively for the next 9+ months… Spring Blossom Converse Trainers, £59.99, exclusively at Office.