Nicole Scherzinger’s Amazing Triple Outfit Hit

If we were a celebrity and had unlimited access to all the sartorial treats in the world, we would most likely change our outfit at least three times a day. Which is why we’re taking our hat off to Nicole Scherzinger, who managed to rock three completely different looks in less than 24 hours. That’s our kind of girl.

While out and about in London, our favourite ex-Pussycat Doll wore a tribal-print tank top and matching trousers from Gypsy 05 with fuchsia Jimmy Choos. We don’t know what to say about this, other than: winner. She then channelled ’70s glam in wide-leg denim and a printed cami complete with pompom hem – oh, and she casually added a Chanel bag. Sigh.

Just when you’re thinking that Nicole had surely exhausted her Monday outfit options, the star scored a fashion hat-trick as she stepped out for dinner at swanky restaurant Zuma, practically stopping traffic in a plunging (and we mean low

) black pencil dress and Prada platforms. Phew. We don’t know about Nicole, but we’re exhausted. Not to mention completely ashamed that we only wore one outfit yesterday. Note to selves: must try harder.

By Hannah Banks-Walker





