Clemence Poesy Takes Centre Stage At The Harry Potter Paris Premiere

With Emma Watson bringing the glamour to the New York premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, who better to provide us with a fashion fix at the Paris bash than her French co-star Clemence Poesy. The super stylish actress stormed the red carpet in a girlie embellished tweed and floral appliqué frock, given a fashion spin courtesy of her spacey silver platforms. As if we weren’t envious enough of that Parisian chic ensemble, Clemence topped it off with barely a scrap of make-up and her signature mussed up hair. So not fair Mademoiselle Poesy. GG