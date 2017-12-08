19 images

Christmas Gifts For Your Best Friend

For the BFF that has everything, why not pop along to Notonthehighstreet.com for plenty of unusual and fun gift ideas? Remember you and your bestie’s (ultimate) ‘getting ready for a night out’ song from back in the day? Well, Notonthehighstreet.com can have these fist-pumping lyrics printed on a personalised smartphone cover (£23.99) that your pal can keep forever. Think of the smiles on Christmas morning when she opens that gift!

Christmas Gifts For Your Mum

Not matter your mumma’s style you can’t go wrong with a classic handbag. Opt for a timeless shape in a simple shade like this forest green Hobo bag from high street hero, Marks & Spencer. And at only £35 it won’t break the bank either!

Christmas Gifts For Your Sister

Looking for a pressie that ticks the nostalgic box for your little/big sis? Then Urban Outfitters is your go-to. Relive your favourite moments from your childhood together with everything from Moomin mugs (£14) to retro Kappa popper tracksuit trousers (£45).

Christmas Gifts For Your Girlfriend

You know what they say; diamonds are a girl’s best friend. And so we’d be surprised if this 18ct rose gold and diamond stacking ring from Monica Vinader wasn’t on every woman’s Christmas wish list. Looking for something a little less spenny? Check our their collection of White Topaz jewellery instead (starting at only £55!)

