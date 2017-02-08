Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri only decamped from Valentino to Christian Dior around seven months ago but has already created a collection worn by so many celebs, it’s practically gone viral. Thankfully, the high street is here to satisfy our cravings…

Raf Simons left some pretty big shoes to fill when he left his post as creative director of Christian Dior back at the end of 2015. He left the fashion house in the hands of the design team while the search continued for a new helmsman. Or woman, as the case came to be.

In July last year, it was announced that Maria Grazia Chiuri would leave Valentino for the Dior job, making her the first ever female creative director of the brand. And her first collection for SS17 certainly didn’t disappoint.

From her overtly feminist message communicated on slogan tees to the Calvin Klein-esque waistbands stamped with Dior branding, this is Christian Dior for the Insta generation. If you’re desperate to join the club, the high street already has some excellent ways for you to nail the look now. The Dior dream is closer than you think…

The Slogan Tee

Little did Dior know that its t-shirt declaring “We Should All Be Feminists” would arrive just before women across the world marched against Trump. Natalie Portman was one of those women and, of course, she wore her t-shirt loud and proud. We’ve also spotted it on Rihanna and super blogger Chiara Ferragni.

T shirt, £9.99, Savethepeople.co.uk

The Tulle Skirt

Tulle skirts were a major theme of the spring/summer collection but none captured our hearts quite like J Law’s celestial blue number teamed, in a stroke of genius if you ask us, with a matching jumper. Follow her lead and pair M&S’s skirt with a tucked-in knit.

Skirt, £35, Marks and Spencer

The Corset Effect

We’re not advocating the return of the dreaded corset but Zara’s top gives the illusion of wearing one (i.e the lace-up detail and it’s flattering) without actually having to submit oneself to such discomfort. Plus, it’s a deadringer for OP’s Christian Dior.

T-shirt, £19.99, Zara

The Denim Dress

Bella Hadid’s midi is all we can think about. While we’re yet to find a bustier denim dress complete with glitter straps (yes, really) on the high street, we have found a form fitting jean dress from Miss S to help you channel Bella’s vibes.

Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge