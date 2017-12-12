Chloë Moretz Opens Up About Her Painful Break Up From Brooklyn Beckham

And it's completely relatable

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Meghan Overdeep

Chloë Grace Moretz is finally opening up about her most recent break from on-again boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

Beckham,18, and Moretz, who have been involved on-and-off since 2014, split up for the second time in September 2016, and it wasn’t easy for the actress to move on. ‘I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,’ Moretz, 20, recently told Australian lifestyle magazine Stellar. ‘I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.’

🇬🇧+🇺🇸=❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:54am PST

The Neighbors 2 star admits she became a ‘hermit for a bit,’ and relied heavily on family during the time apart from her British beau.

‘They were like, “That’s all great that you want to go away—but you can’t. You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing.”’ Moretz recalled. ‘I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren’t in the same place. Things started to change when I realised I have the power within to change them.’

After nearly a year apart, the coordinating couple reunited for a third time in August 2017. Hopefully the third time’s the charm for these too-cute lovebirds!