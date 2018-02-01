This Chloé Copy Is £960 Cheaper Than The Original

By

It is uncanny

Remember the £25 Chloé bag copy we told you about last summer? The one that had been instagrammed 44,000 times (literally) and cost almost £1000 less than the original? Well, we’ve got another one. An even better one.

Last time it was the Chloé Faye- the larger tote style- but this time it’s all about the Chloé Pixie- the small, round style with the gold handle. Anyone with an Instagram account will know the one we mean, but in case not, here it is:

chloe bag copy

Bag, £1020, Chloé

At £1020, it’s not the cheapest of bags; we mean, it’s more than our rent. That’s why, when we came across River Island’s round leather crossbody bag, we had to do a double take- first because we honestly thought it was the Chloé Pixie, and second because of the price tag next to it: £60. That’s £960 cheaper than the real deal, if you’re wondering.

SEE: You Won’t Believe This £25 Chloe Bag Copy

chloe bag copy

Bag, £60, River Island at Very

There are a few reasons this is so exciting: 1) the black shade and simple shape goes with literally everything in our wardrobe, 2) it can be worn as both a grab and crossbody bag, and 3) everyone worth their street style salt has one. Here’s how to wear it:

How to wear on date night

Wear as a grab bag and team with LBD, check coat and red ankle sock boots. Add a slick of red lippy and you’re good to go.

How to wear on the weekend

Use the strap as a crossbody and style with chunky knit, pleated skirt and oversized cosy coat. Sunnies optional.

How to wear like a #ChloéGirl

Channel all the trends and try check trews, oversized trucker jacket and mirrored aviators, or go for a leather mini skirt and Mary-Janes.

 

The possibilities really are endless. Very, we salute you.