Cheryl Cole Gets To Work On Her Sunny New Video

Cheryl Cole has shared the first snaps from her brand new music video for next track I Don’t Care. And it looks like we’re in for a real treat.

The new Mrs Cheryl Fernandez-Versini posted a selection of sun-soaked preview photos on Instagram during filming, showng stunning beach scenes, sunsets, dizzying cliff-top views and some serious moves.

In one, the X Factor judge is seen busting some grooves in denim cut offs, a summery yellow crochet crop top and a cool checked lumberjack shirt tied round her waist. A bit ’90s, a bit Beyoncé, and totally cool.

We’ve also the singer sporting some oh-so-sexy loungewear as she works messy bed hair and a baby blue bra, and stood atop a rocky cliff-face in a cool netted maxi kaftan and trainers.

Whatever the theme of Cheryl’s new vid is, it’s shaping up to be a goodun. And while we wait for the big reveal, we’ve only got until Saturday 30th August to wait for her to shimmy onto that X Factor Saturday night slot wearing no doubt another showstopper of an outfit…

Let the Cheryl takeover commence!

By Robyn Munson