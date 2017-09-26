Check Out The Chelsea Boots You Absolutely Have To Own This Autumn
Promotional feature with Timberland
Heritage brand + classic Chelsea boot = ALL the #StyleGoals
OK, so we all know just how essential a stylish ankle boot becomes once autumn rolls around (hello thick tights/bad weather/obscene amount of layerage), and footwear doesn’t come any more Insta-friendly than a classic Chelsea boot. So, attention all fash mavens, we’ve officially found this season’s hottest buy – and the brand may come as something of a surprise…
Say hello to the Venice Park Chelsea boot from Timberland: basically, the answer to all our seasonal footwear prayers (shop online, right here…)
Boasting a premium suede upper and natural latex footbeds, the Venice Park boot provides all the comfort you’d want from your hero ankle boot — get ready to nail that commute — without compromising any of the chic.
The small heel allows just enough height to sashay in a maxi, while the cotton and wool linings will help keep those toes toasty. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that these boots are bona fide game-changers, allowing you to take your feet from day to night with 100% sartorial sass.
Plus, because we’re all an ethical bunch, you’ll be pleased to learn that Timberland uses recycled content in their rubber soles.
Toughen up a classic office trousers/skirt combo with a pair of these beauties in gorgeous navy, before heading out for #humpday drinks sans tights, plus your signature band tee. Add gold hoops and a matte berry lip for extra pow.
We’re pretty sure you’re already more than familiar with Timberland’s iconic #OriginalYellowBoot (Rihanna: check, Kylie Jenner: check). And now this beloved heritage brand is overhauling our shoe status, one style at a time.
If that isn’t enough to convince you that the #VenicePark boots are an absolute wardrobe must-have, how about we (pssst…) let you in on the fact that style icon and Scottish model Emma Louise Connolly is already a fan.
‘I like to think I’m pretty relaxed with my wardrobe,’ she says when describing her overall look. ‘I love to wear a statement piece with casual, loose fitting shapes. I’m not one for a short dress and heels – I’m much more of a cool boot and leather jacket girl.’
So don’t waste any time getting your hero boot sorted. Get on board with the #TimberlandCollective and check out the new collection, in-store or online. Don’t forget – you heard it here first…