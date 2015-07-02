Channing Tatum Just Did The Vogue Dance And Made Our Day

Channing Tatum can dance. Well, duh – have you seen Magic Mike? But it turns out he’s got moves of a whole different kind, as we’ve just seen in this hilarious new video…

The Magic Mike XXL actor is on the cover of Vanity Fair this month, and as a special treat, the magazine asked him to perform seven classic dance routines.

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna met on the set of Step Up 2

Forget the sexy body rolls and impressive body popping, this time, thee 35-year-old is seen doing the funky chicken, the running man, the hula and… VOGUE.

In 30 seconds, Channing not only demonstrates his extensive dancing repertoire, but also reminds us how he doesn’t take himself too seriously. So basically, our two favourite qualities in a man.





Channing Tatum appears on the latest cover of Vanity Fair

So how was his Vogue-ing? Well, pretty goddamn amazing. As if he can even pull off girly Madonna dancing… *sigh.*

In the interview, the dad-of-one was asked if he’d ever consider stripping again. And you’re going to love his answer…

Channing Tatum admits he didn’t want thongs in the latest movie… Er, are you mad?

‘Well, we’re going to start a [Magic Mike] show in Vegas, and I’ll never say never,’ Tatum said. ‘I wouldn’t mind going out there and doing it one more time. Or maybe twice. But, you know, every time I’ve put on a thong and am getting ready to walk onstage again, I’m like, “Why do I want to do this?” It’s very uncomfortable to be in a thong in front of a thousand people.’

Not uncomfortable for us, Channing. Not one bit.





Channing Tatum and wife Jenna introducing baby Everly to the world…

The actor also admitted that he didn’t even wants thongs in the new movie, but was actually persuaded by wife Jenna. (Jenna, we love you).

‘That was going to be one of our plot points,’ he said. ‘To thong or not to thong. But my wife was like, “You cannot have a movie without these guys getting in thongs.”‘

Magic Mike XXL hits cinemas on January 3rd

And of course, the proud dad couldn’t stop gushing about his baby girl, Everly.

‘ I love being a dad’, he said. ‘They’re like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn’t pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: “Oh, my God, that is so you right there.” But I don’t know if I’m good at it.’

We bet Jenna would beg to differ…