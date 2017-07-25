This Chanel Shoe Copy Will Change Your Life

Like, seriously…

Of course, we all dream of owning that Chanel quilted chain handle bag one day, and have questioned avoiding rent for a quarter of the year to do so.

But, the accessory that’s challenging this, and may be *slightly more in reach is the Chanel two-tone shoe. *OK, still not at all in reach.

At a cool £625, these gorge midi heels may not be as pricey as the £3,000+ handbag but it’s still way more than we want to spend on a single item (even if they are what dreams are made of).

So, what do we do about this? We search the high street and find a designer dupe you won’t believe isn’t actually the real deal, obvs.

Shhh – it’s our little secret.

With the likes of Bella Hadid sporting these now iconic sling back shoes, it’s no surprise the high street is giving us all a helping hand to get in on the action, too.

Nude shoes, £35.99, Mango

Shout out to Mango for helping us get a piece of Chanel. Well – kind of!

At £35.99, these new in right now shoes will technically save you roughly £589. So, basically you’re saving while you shop.

What’s soooo amazing about these you ask?

Well, if you don’t have legs for days like a supermodel then the neutral tone and pointed court style will lengthen them – with no effort needed. Perfect.

Also, the low midi heel and sling back shape is uber comfortable, so you get all the chic points of wearing an actual heel with all the perks of a trusty flat.

Excuse us while we dash to the Mango checkout. Oh, and they also come in black too, FYI.

Hurry, these will sell quicker than the Love Island T-shirts!

By Harriet Davey